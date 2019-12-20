Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This

Gilead Sciences is assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat coronavirus infection.

China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak.

According to Reuters, the coronavirus has killed 18 people and infected more than 630.

Authorities around the world are working to prevent a global pandemic.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is working with Gilead.