Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This

Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This

Gilead Sciences is assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat coronavirus infection.

China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak.

According to Reuters, the coronavirus has killed 18 people and infected more than 630.

Authorities around the world are working to prevent a global pandemic.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is working with Gilead.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gilead assessing Ebola drug as possible coronavirus treatment

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday it was assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Motley Fool



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ebola drug didn't work for Ebola, but it might work for this [Video]Ebola drug didn't work for Ebola, but it might work for this

Gilead Sciences is assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat coronavirus infection.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Ebola Vaccine Gets U.S. Approval from FDA [Video]Ebola Vaccine Gets U.S. Approval from FDA

In a first, a vaccine that prevents Ebola has been given approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.