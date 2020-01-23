DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long

The US Justice Department has told a court it erred when it continued surveillance of one of President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisers.

It's a sign it believes the FBI on occasion went too far when it investigated Russian influence in the 2016 election.

According to Reuters, the department’s assessment was made public on Thursday.

An in-depth review by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog found the FBI manipulated evidence and otherwise overstepped its bounds.

The watchdog’s review found that FBI agents acted legally when they began surveilling former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

But when seeking renewed surveillance approval, they left out evidence that could have weakened their case against Page.