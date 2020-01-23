Global  

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
DREAM HORSE movie clip - Trial Run The film tells the true story of Jan Vokes, (Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette) a Welsh cleaner and bartender, who decides to breed and rear a race horse.

She persuades her neighbors and friends to contribute financially to the scheme.

The group’s unlikely investment plan pays off as the horse rises through the ranks and puts them in a race for the national championship.

Coming Soon.
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
