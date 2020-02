MCSO: 12 vehicles targeted in car burglary spree in Martin County

COMMUNITY ONCE AGAIN - TO KEEPAN EYE OUT FOR SUSPICIOUSACTIVITY.

THIS COMES AS THEYINVESTIGATE AT LEAST 12 CARSBURGLARIES INSIDE A STUARTNEIGHBORHOOD.WPTV NEWS CHANNEL FIVE'SLINNIE SUPALL JOINS US FROMTHE MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFOFFICE WITH THE KEY PIECE OFEVIDENCE THATWITH THIS CASE& LINNIE?A HOMEOWNERVIDEO HELPED INVESTIGATORSNARROW DOWN A SUSPECT..

ANDWHILE THEY SEARCH FOR HIM.THEY HAVE A MESSAGE FOR YOU.NATS OFF TOP WE LOVE OURNEIGHBORHOOD, ITPRETTY QUIET MANY WHO LIVE INSTUARTNEIGHBHORHOOD HAVE BEEN HEREFOR A WHILE& I HAVE LIVED INTHIS NEIGHBORHOOD FOR 28 YEARSWE LIVED HERE SINCE 86 SO ITOVER 30- SOME YEARS WEDNESDAYNIGHT..

THEY HAD AN UNWELCOMEVISITOR.

INVESTIGATORS SAY ACROOK TARGETED THEIRCOMMUNITY& BREAKING INTO ATLEAST A DOZEN CARS& 6 MONTHSAGO WE HAD A LITTLE PROBLEMWITH IT BUT NOT AS MUCH AS WEHAD LAST NIGHT& A HOMEOWNERSURVEILLANCE CAMERA CAPTUREDTHESE IMAGES RIGHT BEFOREDAYBREAK& IT APPEARS TO SHOW AMAN IN A HOODIE RIDING A BIKEUP TO AN SUV&TUGGING AT DOORLATCH& IT LOOKS LIKE THEVEHICLE WAS LOCKED& SO HE TOOKOFF& MARTIN COUNTYSAYS AT LEAST SEVEN PEOPLE HADVEHICLES BROKEN INTO..

IN ALA DOZEN VEHICLES TARGETED.

ALLOF THEM WERE UNLOCKED SO THEREWAS NO FORCE AND IN ALL THECASES IT WAS WHATEVER WASEASIEST TO GRAB& COINS ANDCASH IT LOOKS LIKE THAT WASWHAT THE SUSPECT WAS AFTER.NEIGHBORS SAY THEREWAY TO GET INTO MARTIN MEADOWSOFF SOUTHEAST SALERNO ROAD& IWOULD THINK IT WOULD BEDIFFICULT FOR SOMEONE TO COMEIN AND OUT WITHOUT SEEINGSOMETHING ANOTHER REASON TOKEEP AN EYE OUT & AND AREMINDER FROM DEPUTIES TO MAKESURE YOUR CAR IS LOCKED.THATYOUR CAR, YOU DONWAKE UP IN THE MORNING ANDFIND OUT THAT SOMEONE HAS GONEINTO YOUR CAR AND YOURPERSONAL BELONGINGS RUMMAGEDAROUND“YOU CAN NEVER TELLWHAT COMMUNITY THEYTO HIT, SO WE ALL JUST NEED TOWATCH OUT FOR EACH OTHER ANDIF YOU SEE ANYTHING, PLEASESAY SOMETHING”OFFICIALS ARE ASKING FOR ANYADDITIONAL HOME SURVEILLANCEVIDEO& TO HELP IN THEIRINVESTIGATION.

