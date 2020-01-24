Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Web Extra: CJ Walker on facing USC (1/22/20)

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Web Extra: CJ Walker on facing USC (1/22/20)

Web Extra: CJ Walker on facing USC (1/22/20)

Forward N'faly Date could miss time after twisting a knee against the Washington Huskies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Web Extra: Oregon recaps win over USC (1/23/20) [Video]Web Extra: Oregon recaps win over USC (1/23/20)

Duarte recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds and 8 steals.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Web Extra: Dana Altman recaps win over USC (1/23/20) [Video]Web Extra: Dana Altman recaps win over USC (1/23/20)

Altman talks about Duarte's potential as a wing defender.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.