Impeachment trial opening statements in Day 2

Impeachment trial opening statements in Day 2

Democrats are continuing their opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday.
Challenges for public following impeachment, Weinstein cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans who want to follow President Donald Trump’s impeachment saga and...
Seattle Times - Published

Schiff, in Senate impeachment trial opening arguments, accuses Trump of trying to ‘cheat’ in 2020 race

California Rep. Adam Schiff kicked off the House Democrats' three-day opening case against President...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



Usefulnotes_

Watch Dog RT @CBSEveningNews: In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump. A @POTUS conf… 26 seconds ago

jenniferdcm23

Jenna Mac 🍀 RT @greta: Note to journalists covering the Senate impeachment trial: it is opening STATEMENTS (not opening arguments) and closing ARGUMEN… 2 minutes ago

BryanBraga_

Bryan Braga Impeachment Trial updates, Day 3 (House Managers opening statements) Takeaway from today and yesterday,… https://t.co/Cw7ueHBbBJ 2 minutes ago

thedextrosity

Dextrosity RT @meredithshiner: For all that was speculated about Pelosi’s “delay” in sending the articles, it occurs to me no one considered that impe… 6 minutes ago


House Managers Make Opening Statements During Impeachment Trial [Video]House Managers Make Opening Statements During Impeachment Trial

On day 2 of the trial, House managers argued their case as some Democrats accused President Trump of confessing to wrongdoing in a news conference.

Duration: 02:51Published

House Managers Deliver Opening Arguments In Day 2 Of Impeachment Trial Of President Trump [Video]House Managers Deliver Opening Arguments In Day 2 Of Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill.

Duration: 02:49Published

