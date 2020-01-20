The Wild Bird Fund Is Saving Animals In NYC

The Wild Bird Fund in New York City’s only wildlife rehabilitation center.

New York City is a major stopover on the East Coast migratory flyway, and over 355 bird species live in the Big Apple or take refuge here during the Spring and Fall migrations.

Many are injured by flying into buildings that have sprung up along these ancient migratory pathways or by cat attacks, vehicles, and human interference.

The Wild Bird Fund rehabilitates over 7,000 sick, injured or orphaned wildlife around the city.