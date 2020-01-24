Global  

Angels on Earth Encourages Self-Love in Their Community

Crystals are all the rage lately - celebrity crystal fans include Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, and Jenna Dewan.

Angels on Earth is a new crystal shop in Inglewood.

Owner Jessica Osnaya said the idea came from her mother who suffered a stroke back in 2015.

"I started to dive into spirituality and crystals and self-healing and self-love and honestly, I say that's when my journey with crystals began," Jessica said.
