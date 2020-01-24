Climate Change Continues to Endanger Sea Turtles

A growing climate problem is creating a struggle for survival for endangered sea turtles on Long Island.

It's hard not to get too attached to the little turtles, especially after saving their lives.

Lenore McGinn and Lorraine Misciagno are volunteers who signed up for the job of patrolling the beaches of Long Island's north and south shores for the New York Marine Rescue Center.

They took training classes intending to fight the growing climate problem and more extreme winters that shrink the sea turtles' fall migration season.

Emergency rescues are crucial when cold, stunned turtles don't migrate in time and are struggling to survive.