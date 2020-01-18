Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gas stations prepare for Mega Millions and Powerball

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Gas stations prepare for Mega Millions and Powerball

Gas stations prepare for Mega Millions and Powerball

We are a week out from the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery ticket sales hitting our state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gas stations prepare for Mega Millions and Powerball

- - - - we are a week out from the mega- million and powerball - lottery ticket sales hitting ou- state.- the stop and geaux shop in- gulfport is preparing for a - very busy day come january 30th- when these sales go live.

- they said since the start of- scratch off back in novemeber,- customers have been steadily- asking about when the big - tickets would begin sales.- unlike with the sratch-off- preparations, there were no - off-site training courses for - the employees.- so, they say it is going to be - learn as they go process come - next thursday.- - samantha belsome/stop and - geaux:"for the powerball and megamillion we have had minimal- training.

The lottery commissio- has come- by and brought us some material- and we are kind of having to- train all of our team - members ourself.

So i've been - working with some sheets and- trying to get some- handouts for everybody to try - and show them how it's going to- work.

It is - kind of going to be trial and - error on thursday so we just as- everyone to bear with - us."

The powerball is currently- sitting at 300 and 73 million - and - there hasn't been a winner sinc- november so they are- expecting long lines and the- lotto fever




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 We are a week out from the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery ticket sales hitting out state.… https://t.co/bPWNkDPXdK 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why This Virginia Convenience Store Cashier is Known as Lady Luck to Those Who Play the Lottery [Video]Why This Virginia Convenience Store Cashier is Known as Lady Luck to Those Who Play the Lottery

Joyce Gates has worked at a Midlothian convenience store for the last 20 years, and to some she's considered to be a lucky charm to those who play.

Credit: WTVR     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.