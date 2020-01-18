Gas stations prepare for Mega Millions and Powerball

- - - - we are a week out from the mega- million and powerball - lottery ticket sales hitting ou- state.- the stop and geaux shop in- gulfport is preparing for a - very busy day come january 30th- when these sales go live.

- they said since the start of- scratch off back in novemeber,- customers have been steadily- asking about when the big - tickets would begin sales.- unlike with the sratch-off- preparations, there were no - off-site training courses for - the employees.- so, they say it is going to be - learn as they go process come - next thursday.- - samantha belsome/stop and - geaux:"for the powerball and megamillion we have had minimal- training.

The lottery commissio- has come- by and brought us some material- and we are kind of having to- train all of our team - members ourself.

So i've been - working with some sheets and- trying to get some- handouts for everybody to try - and show them how it's going to- work.

It is - kind of going to be trial and - error on thursday so we just as- everyone to bear with - us."

The powerball is currently- sitting at 300 and 73 million - and - there hasn't been a winner sinc- november so they are- expecting long lines and the- lotto fever