Ousted Grammy Chief Claims Corruption In Nomination Process

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Deborah Dugan claimed an artist — who came in 18th in the initial voting for Song of the Year — not only sat on the committee that decided the nominees, but was also represented by a board member of the Recording Academy.
