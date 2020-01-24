Global  

The Gentlemen movie - Fan Art

The Gentlemen | "Fan Art" Digital Spot | Now In Theaters From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy.

THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London.

When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant).

Fix_Joey

Joey RT @blooprintgames: Ladies and gentlemen. My very first Rust movie is here. It was a bit of a struggle to edit, render and upload but it wa… 1 minute ago

AWDolby

Andrew Dolby I have never wanted to see a movie less than Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. 7 minutes ago

sfchronicle

San Francisco Chronicle January would not be January without Matthew McConaughey turning up in a really bad movie, writes @MickLaSalle. Thi… https://t.co/uACDqx7dIy 10 minutes ago

anniefitness

Annie Clark @TheGentlemen @realguyritchie Is there a better movie than The Gentlemen? https://t.co/w6zwbSKVxR 20 minutes ago

argenusa

Frank Davies The Gentlemen Movie Review https://t.co/m5EngiSqAK 23 minutes ago

_ShauryaChawla

Shaurya Chawla I really like The Gentlemen! It's a ton of fun and if I may be so bold, Matthew McConaughey's best movie in years.… https://t.co/Tw4Pl8eeJW 29 minutes ago

shemKSW

Shem ap Geraint @caroline_MCR_ Ill second The Gentlemen. Amazing movie 32 minutes ago

ac_hutchens

André Hutchens @DRMovieNews1 I enjoyed this movie WAY more than a 6.5/10. For me, The Gentlemen is right on par with Snatch. I really enjoyed this movie 33 minutes ago

