MR. JONES Movie - James Norton is Gareth Jones

MR. JONES Movie - James Norton is Gareth Jones

MR. JONES Movie - James Norton is Gareth Jones

MR. JONES Movie Trailer HD- James Norton is Gareth Jones - Plot synopsis: Gareth Jones, an ambitious Welsh journalist, travelled to the Soviet Union in 1933 and uncovered the appalling truth behind the Soviet "utopia".

His quest quickly turned into a life-or-death journey… helping inspire Orwell’s Animal Farm.

Director: Agnieszka Holland Writer: Andrea Chalupa Stars: James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard
Mr Jones film highlights Welsh 'unknown hero' Gareth Jones

James Norton plays Gareth Jones, a journalist who reported on Ukraine's famine in 1933.
BBC News - Published


