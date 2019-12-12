MR. JONES Movie - James Norton is Gareth Jones 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:31s - Published MR. JONES Movie - James Norton is Gareth Jones MR. JONES Movie Trailer HD- James Norton is Gareth Jones - Plot synopsis: Gareth Jones, an ambitious Welsh journalist, travelled to the Soviet Union in 1933 and uncovered the appalling truth behind the Soviet "utopia". His quest quickly turned into a life-or-death journey… helping inspire Orwell’s Animal Farm. Director: Agnieszka Holland Writer: Andrea Chalupa Stars: James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard

Recent related news from verified sources Mr Jones film highlights Welsh 'unknown hero' Gareth Jones James Norton plays Gareth Jones, a journalist who reported on Ukraine's famine in 1933.

