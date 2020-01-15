Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides Moves Forward, After Missing Out On Nearly $2.1M In Revenue

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides Moves Forward, After Missing Out On Nearly $2.1M In Revenue

Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides Moves Forward, After Missing Out On Nearly $2.1M In Revenue

Baltimore City lost out on at least $2.1 million from rideshare companies Uber and Lyft the past few years, after failing to collect on a 25-cent tax.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore RT @RachelMenitoff: Bill to allow Baltimore to collect taxes on @Uber and @lyft rides moves forward, after missing out on nearly $2.1M in r… 6 hours ago

RachelMenitoff

Rachel Menitoff Bill to allow Baltimore to collect taxes on @Uber and @lyft rides moves forward, after missing out on nearly $2.1M… https://t.co/fNg9GDPSzB 6 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore A bill to allow Baltimore to collect taxes on Uber and Lyft rides moved forward Thursday, after the city lost out o… https://t.co/eCJIAqKdYI 7 hours ago

jmgpix

J. M. Giordano photo RT @cmcampbell6: Bill to allow Baltimore to collect millions in taxes on Uber, Lyft rides moves forward after yearlong delay https://t.co/Z… 7 hours ago

cmcampbell6

Colin Campbell ☀️ Bill to allow Baltimore to collect millions in taxes on Uber, Lyft rides moves forward after yearlong delay https://t.co/ZgaO1utF53 12 hours ago

BaltActivists

BaltActivists Bill to allow Baltimore to collect millions in taxes on Uber, Lyft rides moves forward after yearlong delay… https://t.co/cWr3Sstbl2 12 hours ago

BaltSunBrk

Sun Latest News Bill to allow Baltimore to collect millions in taxes on Uber, Lyft rides moves forward after yearlong delay https://t.co/b9TddcPWf2 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides [Video]Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides

Baltimore City lost out on at least $2.1 million from rideshare companies Uber and Lyft the past few years, after failing to collect on a 25-cent tax.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:14Published

H&R Block - Tax Pro Go [Video]H&R Block - Tax Pro Go

H&R Block - Tax Pro Go

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.