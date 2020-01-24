Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Global  

Director Sadiqua Iman describes the Gem of the Ocean play by August Wilson debuting this weekend at the Chattanooga Theatre Center.

It's just you're looking for something do this upcoming weekend is a better brand-new production that the curtain rises on the children.

The interceptor and we're here to spend a few moments talking with the director of this it is sitting quiet-my best what daddy think it or get into the specifics of the reproduction of the first african-american woman chosen to direct anything that the center house 100 years i know i well that's that's a pretty big honor that i am very honest and excited and it's weird you know who it, but i wa i will be the first i got all my life all my life and i grew up in chattanooga so he and i grew doing later.

The theater center and i attended cca plays at church so it's always been a part of my life.

Did you ever think when you are doing plays the peterson one day i'll be right presentation.

All i helped.

I hope that one day i'm going to be directing choreographing something of the picture.

Hope is vitally calming troop.

August wilson is the playwright who produced this gem of a reduction, no pun intended.

Give me the overview of what the story bulging of the ocean is only about a matriarch lab which many black communities are built around the and figure out this particular figure is on.

She's believed to be about 285 years old and we have a lot of characters i citizen barlow comes into town kids into a world trouble and is coming in to get his club so cleansed and so we need all the characters that are coming in and out of the home who are protect others who are lovers who ourselves men who are just living in and out of the house and canvassing the world revolve all through this one living are you doing any acting in the play, or you.

I do suggest that the that's a playful and only now i'm not i' not acting.

Thank goodness, but i'm not.

I'm also not just directing them also doing some of the sound design as well as custom design.

Having grown up your chops on the theaters here really extra pressure to make this one just go way out.

Oh, absolutely.

I have no all of my friends and family who i grew u with that kind of seen me go through the ranks are all you know here either.

They're still here.

Are they come back here and so for me this is not been directing all of the country.

This is my opportunity to.

Finally, you know show my family and teachers and counselors when i've been doing and hope they make him proud if you had to select one is being primary challenge facing in this production ... primary challenge i think just really china make sure community comes out and doing a lot of a lot of extra marketing because it is a different kind of show on the mend.

The theater setting usually produces a i did.

It's his last year so this is the first time i'm doing this augus wilson series.

So in some of th ocean is not a common play that's done anywhere in the country so really china make sure that people know about and cannot do it, and also the storytelling aspect is very important in any august wilson play so really doing a lot of character work and development with the cats.

How big is the telecast of that second seven years and have a pretty small campus a little more manage but still a lot of times when you have a smaller cast like that it creates an even bigger sense of challenge from the director absolutely has everything is where get a lot of one on wine and i see everything.

No one ca hide in the back and you know i can't say i will ignore that an get to it later with no it's right there in front we have to work on that right now.

Well, my initial question is what took s long to come back your direct when it gets a little bit a lot of little bit i is will be the last time i won't tell you.

She lives now in seattle, washingto direct just in seattle but various other things actually break a leg is a simulator some syria page you want to go check it out.

It is going to be presented starting this friday and run through 9 february polymer 267-8534




