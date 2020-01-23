Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died Lehrer co-created "PBS NewsHour" in 1975 and anchored the show for 36 years.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Cathy Maestri RT @jaketapper: Oh no.... Jim Lehrer has passed away. What a loss. A wonderful man and superb journalist. https://t.co/XpVlbWlZDF 1 minute ago Birgit Apitius RT @costareports: Jim Lehrer, a friend and mentor to many, has died. What a life. What a journalist. A sad day but his legacy and example w… 10 minutes ago halfblackrage™️ "Longtime PBS NewsHour anchor and journalist Jim Lehrer has died" https://t.co/kRc2H1iJA4 34 minutes ago Andy Tarsy RT @MBICoalition: With great respect for a giant - we note the passing of @NewsHour founder and broadcast innovator, journalist, path-break… 36 minutes ago Massachusetts Business Immigration Coalition MBIC With great respect for a giant - we note the passing of @NewsHour founder and broadcast innovator, journalist, path… https://t.co/ryTsVgaykO 37 minutes ago