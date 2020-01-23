Global  

Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died

Lehrer co-created "PBS NewsHour" in 1975 and anchored the show for 36 years.
Long Time PBS NewsHour Anchor Jim Lehrer Passes Away at 85

  The esteemed and widely respected journalist and anchor of the nightly PBS NewsHour Jim Lehrer has...
Mediaite - Published

Jim Lehrer, longtime PBS anchor and journalist, dead at 85

Jim Lehrer, co-host and later host of the nightly PBS NewsHour that for decades offered a thoughtful...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •IndependentJust JaredCBS NewsNPRTIMENYTimes.com



cathy_maestri

Cathy Maestri RT @jaketapper: Oh no.... Jim Lehrer has passed away. What a loss. A wonderful man and superb journalist. https://t.co/XpVlbWlZDF 1 minute ago

BirgitApitius

Birgit Apitius RT @costareports: Jim Lehrer, a friend and mentor to many, has died. What a life. What a journalist. A sad day but his legacy and example w… 10 minutes ago

halfblackrage

halfblackrage™️ "Longtime PBS NewsHour anchor and journalist Jim Lehrer has died" https://t.co/kRc2H1iJA4 34 minutes ago

AndyTarsy

Andy Tarsy RT @MBICoalition: With great respect for a giant - we note the passing of @NewsHour founder and broadcast innovator, journalist, path-break… 36 minutes ago

MBICoalition

Massachusetts Business Immigration Coalition MBIC With great respect for a giant - we note the passing of @NewsHour founder and broadcast innovator, journalist, path… https://t.co/ryTsVgaykO 37 minutes ago


Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85 [Video]Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85

Tributes are pouring in for Jim Lehrer, the longtime co-host and co-founder of "PBS NewsHour." On Thursday, PBS announced Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at age 85.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published

Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85 [Video]Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85

Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85 On Thursday, PBS announced that the veteran broadcast journalist died "peacefully in his sleep." Lehrer began as the Washington correspondent for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

