Mystery Man identified As Travis Air Force Base Airman

Mystery Man identified As Travis Air Force Base Airman

Mystery Man identified As Travis Air Force Base Airman

Authorities say a man who was originally a “John Doe” is actually an airman from Travis Air Force Base who may have been the victim of a crime.
