Issa stands by ad ripped by San Diego GOP 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:31s - Published Issa stands by ad ripped by San Diego GOP Former Congressman Darrell Issa is standing behind a political ad that the San Diego chair of his own party has called highly inappropriate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this