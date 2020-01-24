Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Supernatural S15E11 The Gamblers

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Supernatural S15E11 The Gamblers

Supernatural S15E11 The Gamblers

Supernatural 15x11 "The Gamblers" Season 15 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - YOU GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO FOLD ‘EM – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool.

Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.

Charles Beeson directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and teleplay by Meredith Glynn (#1511).

Original airdate 1/30/2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SPNTFW

TeamFreeWill.net 6 Days / 23 Hours / 50 Minutes left until #Supernatural : 15.11 - The Gamblers - https://t.co/hSaWYy3QvX #SPNFamily 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.