Supernatural S15E11 The Gamblers

Supernatural 15x11 "The Gamblers" Season 15 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - YOU GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO FOLD ‘EM – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool.

Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.

Charles Beeson directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and teleplay by Meredith Glynn (#1511).

Original airdate 1/30/2020.