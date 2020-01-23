Bill introduced in Colorado Senate would increase short-term rental property tax

Colorado property owners who lease short-term rental units on sites like Airbnb and VRBO would see a...



Tweets about this Denver7 News A Colorado Springs lawmaker said a bill that would increase taxes on short-term rentals has already accomplished wh… https://t.co/VfbyVxorEt 15 hours ago JT Graser RT @thknwco: Attention all owners of Good Boys™️: A bill introduced this month in the Colorado Senate would make it easier for you to dine… 15 hours ago The Know Attention all owners of Good Boys™️: A bill introduced this month in the Colorado Senate would make it easier for y… https://t.co/97tMBh544v 22 hours ago Matt Soper RT @juliawhitsett23: @SoperMatthew said the latest #coleg bill for bail reform is expected to be introduced in the Senate within two weeks.… 1 week ago Julia Whitsett @SoperMatthew said the latest #coleg bill for bail reform is expected to be introduced in the Senate within two wee… https://t.co/Ay7NCH8n3M 1 week ago