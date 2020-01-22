Global  

Nick Cannon Calls Orlando Brown's 'D*ck Sucking Claim' A 'Cry For Help'

LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor/singer Orlando Brown made a wild claim earlier this week when he said he let Nick Cannon perform oral sex on him.

Now, Cannon could’ve exploded with anger or embarrassment or completely ignored the situation altogether but instead, he decided to take the high road.

Nick Cannon Responds to Orlando Brown's Claim That They Engaged in Sexual Activity

Nick Cannon is addressing Orlando Brown‘s claims that he performed oral sex on the former That’s...
