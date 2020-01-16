Father of Corvallis girl hit in crosswalk has questions weeks after death

6" a corvallis family continues to grieve tonight --- two weeks after losing their daughter in an unthinkable crosswalk death.

The funeral for 11 year old rhiana daniel was held today in corvallis.

And as kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows her father is still seeking justice for his little girl.

It happened here... at this crosswalk on southwest third street.

Her family living just around the corner.

And even as her loved ones lay her to rest her father, roy daniel still has questions and wants justice.

Nat sound: traffic in a facebook post he says police told him witnesses saw his daughter fly 50 to 70 feet in the air after being hit by the car while she was in the crosswalk.

He say the driver first claimed he was never in the crosswalk and his daughter ran out in front of him.

He says police let him drive off in his car after being interviewed.

He's wondering why he was not charged after rhiana died the next day.

Stand up: we reached out to corvallis police but all they can tell us is that the case is still under investigation and say the driver has not yet been charged patrick rollens, a spokesmen for the city, says police are doing extra patrols in the area.

He says on tuesday dozens of people spoke at the city council meeting --- demanding changes like rumble strips and elevating the crosswalk.

Sot: these were all ideas that were put on the table and we're going to look into all of them.

Meanwhile, daniel says he has no animosity towards the driver who killed his daughter... but fears for his other two children.

In corvallis i'm michael sevren