Philadelphia Wings Host 'Shoot For Your Seats' Event For Season Ticket Holders

YEAR'S SHOW ALONG WITH FELLOWNEWCOMER BILLIE EILISH.AT THE WAVK PHILADELPHIAWINGS THANK THEIR SEASON TICKETHOLDERS FOR THE SPECIALCHALLENGE.THEY GOT A CHANCE TO WIN THEIRSEASON TICKETS FOR FREE IF THEYCOULD MAKE A SHOT INTO THE GOALFROM 277 FEET AWAY FROM THEMEZZANINE LEVEL.NO EASY TASK BUT I'M SURE THEYHAD A LOT OF FUN.THE EVENT WAS CALLED SHOOT FORYOUR SEAT.WAIT A MINUTE.WHOA.NICE.MENT THAT GO IN?

THAT WENT IN,DIDN'T IT.I GUESS IT DID.AMAZING.