Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Philadelphia Wings Host 'Shoot For Your Seats' Event For Season Ticket Holders

Philadelphia Wings Host 'Shoot For Your Seats' Event For Season Ticket Holders

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Philadelphia Wings Host 'Shoot For Your Seats' Event For Season Ticket HoldersIt was no easy task.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Philadelphia Wings Host 'Shoot For Your Seats' Event For Season Ticket Holders

YEAR'S SHOW ALONG WITH FELLOWNEWCOMER BILLIE EILISH.AT THE WAVK PHILADELPHIAWINGS THANK THEIR SEASON TICKETHOLDERS FOR THE SPECIALCHALLENGE.THEY GOT A CHANCE TO WIN THEIRSEASON TICKETS FOR FREE IF THEYCOULD MAKE A SHOT INTO THE GOALFROM 277 FEET AWAY FROM THEMEZZANINE LEVEL.NO EASY TASK BUT I'M SURE THEYHAD A LOT OF FUN.THE EVENT WAS CALLED SHOOT FORYOUR SEAT.WAIT A MINUTE.WHOA.NICE.MENT THAT GO IN?

THAT WENT IN,DIDN'T IT.I GUESS IT DID.AMAZING.



Recent related news from verified sources

Flyers mascot cleared of claim he punched teenage fan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has been cleared of allegations that he...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

40th Edition Of 'Survivor' Premieres Next Wednesday [Video]40th Edition Of 'Survivor' Premieres Next Wednesday

Jim Donovan spoke with host Jeff Probst about the special season.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:27Published

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights [Video]Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 02/03/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.