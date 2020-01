Vero Beach police release crash report that killed sophomore rower, injured 11

ON THE SCENE OF A DEADLY CRASHIN VERO BEACH THAT INVOLVED AROWING TEAM.

DAVE?THE VERO BEACH POLICE REPORTFINDS THE HOLY CROSS COLLEGEROWING TEAMYIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY, IN THECRASH THAT KILLED A SOPHMOREROWER, AND INJURED 11 OTHERS.<< HEAD COACH PATRICK DIGGINSWAS INJURED IN THE JANUARY15TH CRASH.

THE POLICE REPORTSAYS HE COULD NOT MAKE ASTATEMENT, BUT DID UTTER TO ANOFFICER,“PLEASE LET ME HAVE AGREEN LIGHT.

DID I HAVE AGREEN ARROW?

GOD PLEASE LET MEHAVE HAD A GREEN ARROW”WITNESSES TOLD POLICE THELIGHT*WAS GREEN.INVESTIGATORS SAY THERE WAS NOGREEN ARROW WHEN THE VANCARRYING THE COACH AND 12ROWERS ATTEMPTED TO MAKE ALEFT TURN&AND WAS HIT BY ADODGE RAM TRUCK DRIVEN BY AFORT PIERCE MAN.

HOLY CROSSROWER GRACE RETT WAS KILLED INTHE WRECK A DAY AFTER HER 20THBIRTHDAY.

THE REPORT SHOWSRETT WAS IN THE FRONTPASSENGERWEARING A SEAT BELT, AND THEAIRBAG DEPLOYED&THAT STILL DIDNOT PROTECT HER FROM THEIMPACT OF THE CRASH.

ONE OFGRACE RETTHOSPITALIZED IN VEROBEACH&ANOTHER WAS FLOWN TOBOSTON TO CONTINUE HERTREATMENT.