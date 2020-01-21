Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NYC Transit President Andy Byford Abruptly Announces Resignation

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
NYC Transit President Andy Byford Abruptly Announces Resignation

NYC Transit President Andy Byford Abruptly Announces Resignation

It's the end of the line for Transit President Andy Byford.

After two years on the job, Byford abruptly called in quits Thursday; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NYC subway chief Andy Byford resigns after 2 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The president of New York City’s subways announced his resignation on Thursday,...
Seattle Times - Published

NYC Transit expects return of Bombardier subway cars to service this week

New York City Transit expects subway cars recently built by Bombardier to return to service this...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBSNewYork

CBS New York New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford was missing from a Queens bus redevelopment meeting Thursday… https://t.co/MzHwW0kpYw 2 hours ago

GOPeAbd44xMO11I

ライアン RT @s_nessen: Andy Byford, President of New York City Transit January 2018-January 2020. https://t.co/CigRxWWQjh 2 hours ago

jeremyzorek

Jeremy Zorek RT @joelmsiegel: "Tensions with Cuomo spilled out in public in October, when it was revealed Byford had submitted a resignation letter but… 2 hours ago

jeremyzorek

Jeremy Zorek RT @gregmocker: #MTA #NYC #Transit President Andy Byford addresses monthly board mtg after his resignation is announced. He thanks transit… 2 hours ago

sousibrown

Sousi RT @ABC7NY: New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigning https://t.co/OnQdKysIW0 https://t.co/QLmI21crYe 3 hours ago

joelmsiegel

Joel Siegel "Tensions with Cuomo spilled out in public in October, when it was revealed Byford had submitted a resignation lett… https://t.co/LyVOVssQDR 3 hours ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigning https://t.co/OnQdKysIW0 https://t.co/QLmI21crYe 3 hours ago

NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @PIX11News: Latest on Andy Byford resignation from @gregmocker https://t.co/72xmqPQcRB 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is MTA President Andy Byford Leaving Because Of Clashes With Gov. Andrew Cuomo? [Video]Is MTA President Andy Byford Leaving Because Of Clashes With Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

As president of the New York City Transit for the last two years, Andy Byford is credited with engineering a subway service revival, but on Thursday, he abruptly called it quits. Is he leaving because..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:14Published

MTA President Andy Byford Stepping Down [Video]MTA President Andy Byford Stepping Down

MTA President Andy Byford announced Thursday morning he's resigning, creating a big shake-up at the MTA; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.