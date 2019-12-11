Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ranbir - Alia CANCEL Rishi And Neetu Kapoor's Big Wedding Anniversary Plans | Details Revealed

Ranbir - Alia CANCEL Rishi And Neetu Kapoor's Big Wedding Anniversary Plans | Details Revealed

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Ranbir - Alia CANCEL Rishi And Neetu Kapoor's Big Wedding Anniversary Plans | Details Revealed

Ranbir - Alia CANCEL Rishi And Neetu Kapoor's Big Wedding Anniversary Plans | Details Revealed

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cancel Rishi kapoor, Neetu Kaporr's 40th wedding anniversary bash.

Watch the video to know the reason behind the same.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PradipTatwan

Pradip Tatwan RT @PeepingMoon: #RanbirKapoor - #AliaBhatt reportedly cancel #RishiKapoor's and #NeetuKapoor’s 40th wedding anniversary bash due to #RituN… 6 days ago

AliaVarunAngels

Alia Varun Angels RT @ZoomTV: .@aliaa08 and #RanbirKapoor will host a private family gathering for #RishiKapoor and #NeetuKapoor's 40th wedding anniversary… 1 week ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #RanbirKapoor - #AliaBhatt reportedly cancel #RishiKapoor's and #NeetuKapoor’s 40th wedding anniversary bash due to… https://t.co/5oeSKeMI2v 1 week ago

PradeepBerry5

Pradeep Berry Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt cancel Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s 40th wedding anniversary celebrations… https://t.co/oGpzXErJyh 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Horoscope Finally Matched | Wedding Date Revealed [Video]Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Horoscope Finally Matched | Wedding Date Revealed

Ever Since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made their relationship official, rumours about their wedding are constant. And a new development has come up. Watch video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:46Published

Deepika Cries At Chhapaak Launch, Ranbir Alia Wedding Date, Rangoli Praises Deepika | Top 10 News [Video]Deepika Cries At Chhapaak Launch, Ranbir Alia Wedding Date, Rangoli Praises Deepika | Top 10 News

#ShahRukhKhan Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif at Vogue Power List 2019, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Trailer out, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding are among the Top 10 News In Bollywood..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.