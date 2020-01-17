A Million Little Things S02E11 We're The Howards

A Million Little Things 2x11 "We're The Howards" Season 2 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - As Rome and Regina continue to move forward with the adoption process, they are thrown into helping Delilah with a troubled Sophie.

Meanwhile, Gary confronts Eric about his past, and Eddie pursues a new career in music on an all-new episode of ABC's “A Million Little Things,” airing Thursday, January 30th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.