A Million Little Things S02E11 We're The Howards

A Million Little Things S02E11 We're The Howards

A Million Little Things S02E11 We're The Howards

A Million Little Things 2x11 "We're The Howards" Season 2 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - As Rome and Regina continue to move forward with the adoption process, they are thrown into helping Delilah with a troubled Sophie.

Meanwhile, Gary confronts Eric about his past, and Eddie pursues a new career in music on an all-new episode of ABC's “A Million Little Things,” airing Thursday, January 30th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Sneak Peek: Maggie and Gary's First Run-in [Video]Sneak Peek: Maggie and Gary's First Run-in

As everyone gathers before Danny's performance, Eddie (David Giuntoli) creates some tension when he mentions that Eric got him a new guitar. Gary (James Roday), isn't a big fan of Eric -- the guy who..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:02Published

A Million Little Things Returns at a New Time THURSDAY 10|9c [Video]A Million Little Things Returns at a New Time THURSDAY 10|9c

One of TV's most emotional, uplifting dramas is back! A Million Little Things returns at a new time THURSDAY 10|9c. After the winter finale that threw everything into chaos, how will the gang pull..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published

