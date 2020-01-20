OBORO METH RISE

Hallucination s, paranoia, and sleep deprivation are all side effects of the dangerous drug meth.

With a surge in petty crime and access to cheap drug materials investigators in one tri state community blame mexico and other major cities for a drug problem spiraling out of control.

44news reporter tyler druin tonight with the story.

Methampheta mine arrests in daviess county and owensboro are on the increase, detectives within the criminal investigation division says theye still working to combat the issue.

"the trend were seeing is an increased availability since it started coming around, 20/25 years ago" detectives say that drug abusers are currently purchasing crystal met?

Which is easier for the dealer to make, and cheaper for the attic to purchas?

"we cant seem to put much of a dent in it, obviously if the arrests are up 11% from last year?

Something is wrong, something is going wrong, that, that much is still available here."

Owensboro which saw 598 arrest last year is centrally located just hours away from numerous metropolitan cities?

Investigators blame easy interstate access from cities like atlant?

Nashville?

St.

Louis and louisville!

If you or someone you know may be battling substanc?

Abuse you can call the number on the bottom of your screen ?80?66?help that is the number for the national substance abuse helpline, in owensboro tyler druin 44news.