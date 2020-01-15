Disaster assistance now available for small businesses

The coalition to- pass those measures...- - low-interest disaster loans are- now available to- mississippi small businesses an- private non-profit- organizations affected by the - algae bloom.- the u.s. business administratio- made the loans available- following governor phil bryant'- letter requesting a - disaster declaration by the - s-b-a.- eligible entities may qualify - for loans up to $2 million- dollars.- the loan rates will be 4 percen- for small businesses and- 2.75 percent for non-profits- with terms up to 30 years.- disaster loan outreach centers- are available in- harrison, hancock, and jackson- counties to - provide information and to help- individuals - complete applications...- - janel finley:"a lot of businesses might- have been affected with this- algae where they might have los- revenue or they might - have had to close up for a- while.

We're here to offer thos- low-interest loans to help- them to replenish back that - revenue that they lost."

- - - the outreach centers are here o- the coast until february- 5th.- they're open monday through - friday from 9 a.m.

To 6 p.m., - and - saturdays from 10 a.m.

To