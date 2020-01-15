Global  

Disaster assistance now available for small businesses

Disaster assistance now available for small businesses

Disaster assistance now available for small businesses

Low interest disaster loans are now available to Mississippi’s small businesses and private non-profit organizations affected by the algae bloom.
Disaster assistance now available for small businesses

The coalition to- pass those measures...- - low-interest disaster loans are- now available to- mississippi small businesses an- private non-profit- organizations affected by the - algae bloom.- the u.s. business administratio- made the loans available- following governor phil bryant'- letter requesting a - disaster declaration by the - s-b-a.- eligible entities may qualify - for loans up to $2 million- dollars.- the loan rates will be 4 percen- for small businesses and- 2.75 percent for non-profits- with terms up to 30 years.- disaster loan outreach centers- are available in- harrison, hancock, and jackson- counties to - provide information and to help- individuals - complete applications...- - janel finley:"a lot of businesses might- have been affected with this- algae where they might have los- revenue or they might - have had to close up for a- while.

We're here to offer thos- low-interest loans to help- them to replenish back that - revenue that they lost."

- - - the outreach centers are here o- the coast until february- 5th.- they're open monday through - friday from 9 a.m.

To 6 p.m., - and - saturdays from 10 a.m.

To



