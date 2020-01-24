Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...' Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...' Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD

'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...' Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD

'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...'

Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...' Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD

Live p-d has been in terre haute for a few months now..

And its starting to bring a debate among people in the community.

Good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.

You'll remember the n-double-a-c-p is calling for the city to reconsider the contract with the production company.

"most people don't want their worst moments to be caught on camera" however... not everyone agrees.

According to a poll we've done on facebook... only 20 percent of people want the television show out of town.

80 percent want live p-d to stay.

News 10's sarah lehman spoke with one woman who is "for" it.

New for you tonight at 10 sarah has more from the "other" side of the story.

You may have seen extra people around with the terre haute police department.

No -- it's not more officers.

It's the crew with the tv show live p-d.

And it's causing some mixed emotions in the city.

"i feel like we're getting an education."

Karen raubuck is a strong supporter of law enforcement.

"my gosh they are the line between community and chaos."

And she strongly supports the tv show terre haute police are on -- live pd.

"i think it's very good for our community it is giving our residents to see inside of what our police officers deal with on a daily basis."

She isn't the only one.

A lot of people in the communtiy support live p-d.

But some are worried it's giving the city a bad reputation.

"the only think you've ever heard of from terre haute is live pd and a bunch of red neck and hillbillies.

I don't want that to be a part of my community."

"i as a parent watching this show would be relieved to know that we have such a well trained polite very very professional police officers."

We've told you the n double a c p did take a stand against the show.

They asked the mayor and chief of police to reconsider the contract.

The mayor says -- right now he doen't see an issue.

"people are free to give their opinons about that we will weigh that with everything else we're doing and if i see that this is not a good thin for our community our police department our citizens then we'll not do it but so far i've not seen that.

This will continue to be a conversation in the community and between local leaders.

News 10 has obtained the contract between big fish entertainment and the city.

We have linked that for you on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

Reporting in terre haute sarah lehman news 10.

You can still weigh in on this topic on our poll.

It's open until friday on our facebook page.

You can find it directly in this story on our website..

Wthi tv




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jezz_abelle

💦Sonia della Pace RT @hughriminton: What he told me was “I felt there was more you could do for people than ask ‘how was your meal?’” Good onya, Lucas... you… 14 seconds ago

milamcminder

Alipov12 RT @soopagaz: I was telling my wife what is going on in France for over a year. She said, “what? What do you mean is going on in France?” I… 22 seconds ago

bionicanadian

Jamie @CaroleAnn1982 Yeah, there is a lot that goes along with that, but the more you know, the better understanding you… https://t.co/GZwuVDa26U 52 seconds ago

RorNotRed

K.R. O'Connell Why would he say there was no need for protection against the Virus then? similar protection to what the people th… https://t.co/ELx02Cjw3d 1 minute ago

EmeraldArcherx

𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 @HeroineGenetics @ahomelesscanary “That’s not what I saw from your interaction. And, seriously?! I know you’re grow… https://t.co/fRiT90mfrC 3 minutes ago

eldiningroomi

The Dining Room @markecky New inmate, new you! What have you told him you do? Pro fly fisherman? atheist vicar? Chris Sharratt’s fl… https://t.co/tYscBDAUa0 5 minutes ago

dangerclose3784

dangerclose3784 @PhilArballo2020 @DevinNunes Are we to assume the repetition means they're real & out there? I was told many moons… https://t.co/lXT4qY7iAN 5 minutes ago

Als_Short

Aaron Short RT @AuthorRidge: Life goes on That's what I'm told Children grow up People grow old Not for me Im frozen by #sorrow Never moving forward… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.