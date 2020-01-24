'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...' Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD

Live p-d has been in terre haute for a few months now..

And its starting to bring a debate among people in the community.

You'll remember the n-double-a-c-p is calling for the city to reconsider the contract with the production company.

"most people don't want their worst moments to be caught on camera" however... not everyone agrees.

According to a poll we've done on facebook... only 20 percent of people want the television show out of town.

80 percent want live p-d to stay.

You may have seen extra people around with the terre haute police department.

No -- it's not more officers.

It's the crew with the tv show live p-d.

And it's causing some mixed emotions in the city.

"i feel like we're getting an education."

Karen raubuck is a strong supporter of law enforcement.

"my gosh they are the line between community and chaos."

And she strongly supports the tv show terre haute police are on -- live pd.

"i think it's very good for our community it is giving our residents to see inside of what our police officers deal with on a daily basis."

She isn't the only one.

A lot of people in the communtiy support live p-d.

But some are worried it's giving the city a bad reputation.

"the only think you've ever heard of from terre haute is live pd and a bunch of red neck and hillbillies.

I don't want that to be a part of my community."

"i as a parent watching this show would be relieved to know that we have such a well trained polite very very professional police officers."

We've told you the n double a c p did take a stand against the show.

They asked the mayor and chief of police to reconsider the contract.

The mayor says -- right now he doen't see an issue.

"people are free to give their opinons about that we will weigh that with everything else we're doing and if i see that this is not a good thin for our community our police department our citizens then we'll not do it but so far i've not seen that.

This will continue to be a conversation in the community and between local leaders.

News 10 has obtained the contract between big fish entertainment and the city.

