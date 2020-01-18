Health Talk

R-s-v is a serious respiratory virus that affects children mostly before the age of two.

Symptoms of rsv are similar to other respiratory infections.

Illness usually beings 4 to 6 days after exposure with a runny nose and a se in appetite.

Coughing, sneezing and fever typically develop one to three days later.

Wheezing may also occur.

When rsv affects the upper respiratory system, symptoms are usually mild and resemble those of the common cold: ?

Cough ?

Stuffy or runny nose ?

Mild sore throat ?

Earache ?

Fever, usually at the beginning of the illness.

Babies have additional symptoms, including: ?

A decreased interest in their surroundings ?

Listlessness and sleepiness ?

Irritability and not sleeping well ?

Poor feeding it is often hard to distinguish between a common cold and rsv.

Rsv can sometimes lead to other more serious conditions such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia or both.

Symptoms of these complications include: ?

Difficulty breathing ?

Wheezing ?

Coughing that is getting worse.

?

Lethargy, increased tiredness, decreased interest in surroundings or loss of interest in food.

In very young infants, irritability, decreased activity and breathing difficulties may be the only symptoms of infections.

Most otherwise healthy infants infected with rsv do not need to be hospitalized.

In most cases, even among those who need to be hospitalized, hospitalization usually only lasts a few days and full recovery from illness occurs in about one to two weeks.

