|
Baga Chipz opens up about the 'unreal' support from her fans!
|
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Baga Chipz opens up about the 'unreal' support from her fans!
The drag queen rose to fame through the UK version of 'RuPaul's Drag Race', and BANG Showbiz got an exclusive interview with her at the first ever DragCon UK
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|At DragCon UK, PinkNews spoke to Sum Ting Wong, Baga Chipz, Gothy Kendoll, Derrick Barry, Laila...
PinkNews - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this