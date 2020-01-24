Global  

J&K: Davinder Singh, cop who was caught with terrorists, sent to NIA custody

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was presented in court.

Singh was sent to National Investigation Agency's custody for 15 days.

Singh was caught with two terrorists and a civilian in a car on January 11, 2020.
