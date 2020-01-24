Gov. Tate Reeves addresses prison crisis, lays out improvements

Gave an update on where things stand to improve the state's prisons.

This as people demanding change hold rallies to make that happen.

W-t-v-a's alisa andersons shares with us what the governor had to say.

Governor tate reeves appeared before reporters this afternoon to lay out what's being done so the violence inside all mississippi prisons is reduced.

" a lot of these changes will seem like common sense.

That's because they are.

They've been needed for a long time but we are starting from were we are."

."

Among the steps taken -- he sent maintenance teams from across the state to parchman to make repairs he ordered a senior officer to be on the parchman grounds at all times.

And he required a stronger effort to prevent cell phones from getting into the state penitentiary.

Reeves said those cell phones triggered the recent gang violence.

Governor reeves added he and the interim superintendent, tommy taylor visited parchman and walnut grove correctional facility recently.

The mississippi department of corrections closed down walnut grove in 2016 due to violence and gang activity.

Governor reeves believes a solution could be to reopen the facility.

Governor reeves said the building is not perfect but better than some buildings at parchman.

He also believes moving inmates to walnut grove would limit inmates passing around contraband or hiding it.

The state is still paying for the facility.

Ten inmates died in the custody of the mississippi department of corrections eight of those inmates at state penitentiary at parchman since the beginning of this year.

The state penitentiary at parchman is located in the mississippi delta in sunflower county which is about two hours west of tupelo parchman is the oldest prison and the only maximum security prison for men in the state.

One of two rallies is underway right now in jackson at the state capitol prayer for prisons rally is a community wide gathering is a discussion, prayer, and call for action for the prison crisis in mississippi.

The group is fighting for safety of prisoners and staff and inhumane prison conditions.

Meanwhile hip hop stars jay-z and yo gotti's team roc will rally for prison reform in jackson friday morning.

Activists will rally near mississippi's capitol in jackson on friday morning, announced team roc, the philanthropic arm of hip-hop stars jay-z and yo gotti's company.

Partner organization until freedom posted on instagram the demonstration is scheduled at 11 a.m.

The exact location will be determined later.

A spokesman for team roc told the clarion ledger jay-z and yo gotti will not be making appearances at the rally.

Of course this story is still developing and we will have more on the prison crisis tonight on wtva 9 news at ten.

Alisa anderson, w-t-v-a nine news.

At ,