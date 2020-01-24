BSU STUDENT REMOVED

There's newl?

Released video of a ball state police officer removing a student from class?

And the professor is facing backlash.

The student says he did everything right?

And he was removed from class for no reason.

Darius johnson has a closer look at this story tonight from indy.

Sultan benson, senior business administration"mo ve the seat or we can call the police."

That's not how sultan benson expected his marketing class to go with professor shaheen borna on tuesday afternoon at ball state university.

Sultan benson, senior business administration"wh en i walked in someone happened to be in my seat and instead of making a scene, making a commotion with the last two minutes, i just decided after the professor asked me to sit in the back, take my seat in the back.

It is what it is, no problem, no harm no foul."

Benson tells me he proceeded to take a seat in the back, plu?in his computer and opened his notes.

Halfway through the hour and 15 minutes class things took a turn.

Sultan benson, senior business administration"he asked me to move my seat, and i just was like why are you singling me out of everybody.

His excuse was because my laptop is open."

After professor borna called police benson decided to walk out to avoid confrontatio n.he says officers encouraged him to file a complaint.

I found professor borna on campus and asked him why he removed benson from class.

Shaheen borna professor of marketing"i respectfully decline the interview."

As i continued to ask questions, borna said benson is allowed back in class thursday and he sent a letter apologizing.

Benson shared that email with us... it reads, quote... 'a situation arose that i mishandled.

As a professor at ball state university, it is my responsibility to ensure that you and all of my students receive an excellent educational response.'

As for benson?

He says he doesn't feel comfortable returning to class tomorrow and hopes the university takes swift action.

Sultan benson, senior business administration"i really want ball state to do something.

I don't know man, i want them to do something that stands out that's different.

I don't want anybody else to feel like this."