Fort Myers Art League closing in March

A BUMMER FOR SOME LOCAL ARTISTSAND THEIR SUPPORTERS.THE OLDEST ART ORGANIZATION INLEE COUNTY IS PLANNING TO CLOSEITS DOORS FOR GOOD FOR LACKMONEY.

THANKS FOR STAYING WITHUS.

I’M PATRICK NOLAN.AND I’M JANE MONREAL.

FOX 4’SROB MANCH IS AT THE ART LEAGIN THE RIVER DISTRICT TOEXPLAIN.ROB?For the last 64 years, thisstore front in downtown FortMyers hasn’t just beenbusiness, it’s been the placewhere artists can get togetherto share their passion.That’s why President Sue Dunhamsays closing their doors willtruly be a loss for the wholcommunity.

I made a visit insideto show you more..PKG:When I arrived, Dunham proudlyshowed me her work she hasdisplayed on the walls.

Andreflected on who’s been lookingat it over the years."I like to see people admireall the work that we have, soI’m going to miss itShe says Lee County doesn’t haveanything else like this."There is no other area gallerythat I know of where any artistcan come in and display theirwork."Artists like Lynn Shivers, whomakes Jewelry on display at theArt League.Lynn Shivers, Artist:"People need a venue to displaytheir "People need a LynnShivers, Artist:the Art League.Jewelry on display at the ArtLeague.Lynn Shivers, Artist:"People need a venue to displaytheir work, and to have itseen."But these days, she says fewerand fewer people are actuallystopping by to see it."Today 2, 2 people walked in.And the last time I did it, 1person walked in."That means, a lot of the time,these pieces go unsold.

Andsomeone has to eat cost..."This past year, we have lost$6,000, and we don’t have a hopeof making it up."The art league has been aroundfor 64 years, and was a foundingmember of the Art Walk festivaldowntown.Dunham says she’s sad to see itall come to an end."It’s a real disappointmentthat we’re not able to sustainthis."TAG:The City of Fort Myers hasactually given the league twomonths off from paying rent atthis store.Still, Dunham says it’s notenough to keep them from c