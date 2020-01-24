Global  

Convicted Killer Released

Convicted Killer Released

Convicted Killer Released

In 1994 Dawn Donaldson and Crissy Campbell were murdered in Grass Valley.

Their convicted killer, Sam Strange, was just released on parole.
