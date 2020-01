18-year-old accused of shooting at Fashion Show mall granted $100K bail 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published 18-year-old accused of shooting at Fashion Show mall granted $100K bail Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas was granted $100,000 bail in his first court appearance on Thursday morning. Attorneys for the teen accused of the triple shooting inside the Fashion Show Mall claim he may have acted in self-defense.

18-year-old accused of shooting at Fashion Show mall granted $100K bail THE FASHION SHOW MALL...CLAIM HE MAY HAVE ACTED INSELF DEFENSE.ACCORDING TO POLICE REPORTS...ONE OF THE VICTIMS TOLDOFFICERS HE AGREED TO FIGHT THESUSPECT...18-YEAR- OLD CHRISTOPERVALENZUELA-OLIVAS...AND A FRIEND.THE VICTIM SAYS HE PUNCHEDVALENZUELA'S FRIEND...AND THAT'S WHEN THE 18 YEAROLD SHOT HIM..POLICE SAY...THE OTHER TWO VICTIMS WEREINNOCENT BYSTANDERS..IT WAS ALSO REVEALED IN COURTTODAY...MORE THAN A HUNDRED OFFICERSRESPONDED TO THE SCENE.VALENZUELA...WAS GRANTED 100- THOUSANDDOLLARS BAIL.TURNING TO OUR WEATHER NOW...







