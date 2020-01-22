Global  

Ukraine Corruption: Trump Impeachment

Ukraine Corruption: Trump Impeachment

Ukraine Corruption: Trump Impeachment

Michael Caputo comes on today&apos;s episode of Stacy on the Right and discusses the Ukraine Investigation and corruption of Joe Biden&apos;s son, Hunter Biden.
Ukrainian Member of Parliament Discusses Country's Political Changes

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Discusses Country's Political ChangesWatch VideoAndrii Osadchuk is a newly elected member of parliament in Ukraine who says his primary...
Newsy - Published

Trump accused at impeachment trial of 'corrupt scheme' to pressure Ukraine

Representative Adam Schiff said Trump had pushed the Ukrainian president to investigate ex-vice...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald



BillyPSU

William Obert @SenBobCasey and I am stunned u have become so radical that u cannot see there is no impeachment offense. Investiga… https://t.co/xqIs0Wdu2g 2 minutes ago

Chakanetza

Clive Cunningham⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BrianStronks: Perfect👌🏽😊:The DEMS socialist left libs impeachment linch mob wants to eliminate our President Trump, then we need to he… 4 minutes ago

PhoenixEamon

Eamon⚖️Phoenix @MarshaBlackburn Also, you need to make up your tiny mind how you feel about corruption generally. Because you seem… https://t.co/xrSMgroJ9p 7 minutes ago

tweetmehereok

Tweet Me Here, OK? @monica69_nana @tedcruz My favorite part of his anticorruption efforts was when Trump tried to order his staff to w… https://t.co/D5ouqYmSYG 7 minutes ago

GrayManObserves

Sh*t, P*ss & Corruption @bdquinn @ByronYork Biden a distraction to make the trial about something other than Trump? Have you read the two… https://t.co/9GA7Evi8fn 7 minutes ago

tangledblues

oh mercy- 🆘 Sundown on the Union. RT @WildPalmsLtd: Here's a narrative you won't see on #FauxNews, 1) For Trump's first two fiscal years in office "corruption" wasn't an iss… 10 minutes ago

Kristian113

Kristian @mademarest @seanhannity Ukraine was asking for weapons. Obama sent blankets. If Trump was a Russian puppet why sen… https://t.co/GwGmE6Gv4O 58 minutes ago

dweaver6

Nothing to see here This whole impeachment is about the corruption in Ukraine..the left scrambling to Blame Trump for something Obama l… https://t.co/p0GRTRUDAc 1 hour ago


Democrats march forward with Trump's impeachment [Video]Democrats march forward with Trump's impeachment

On Thursday U.S. Democrats focused on the first of the two charges against Trump in his impeachment trial in the Senate: abuse of power. In more than eight hours of argument, Democrats continued their..

Duration: 02:10Published

Democrats Highlight Trump Abuse Of Power Charge [Video]Democrats Highlight Trump Abuse Of Power Charge

Over the course of eight hours, all seven of the impeachment managers argued that Mr. Trump had abused his power by ordering a hold on foreign aid to Ukraine, claiming that the president was..

Duration: 05:05Published

