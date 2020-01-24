Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baseball joke draws laughs at impeachment trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Baseball joke draws laughs at impeachment trial

Baseball joke draws laughs at impeachment trial

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the &apos;house managers&apos; prosecuting the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in his Senate trial, joked that perhaps the body could subpoena the Baseball Hall of Fame to find out who voted against former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.