The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women

The Trump administration unveils new rule placing visa restrictions on pregnant travelers.

According to Business Insider, the rule may be instilled to prevent them from giving birth in the U.S. They want to stop “birth tourism,” which is when foreigners have children in the U.S. to get documents for their child and themselves.

Under the new rule, pregnant women need to provide a “legitimate” reason for traveling to the U.S.