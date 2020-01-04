Wanda Sykes Talks About LGBTQ Representation On TV With Ellen DeGeneres

Global  

Wanda Sykes spoke about queer visibility on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” According to the HuffPost, DeGeneres asked Sykes to name the first LGBTQ person she saw on TV.

Sykes said it was Liberace and that her grandparents didn’t mention his queerness but instead his skills on the piano.

While DeGeneres pointed out that Liberace never “officially” came out, Sykes said he didn’t need to.
