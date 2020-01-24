Shelby factory in Las Vegas to produce fastest pickup truck 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published Shelby factory in Las Vegas to produce fastest pickup truck The brand new 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport was introduced at the SEMA Trade Show and is being manufactured at the local Shelby factory. 0

