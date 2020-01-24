Global  

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.
