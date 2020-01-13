Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elton John to perform at Oscars

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Elton John to perform at Oscars

Elton John to perform at Oscars

Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Oscars Performers Revealed: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and More Nominees

The performers for the 2020 Oscars ceremony have been revealed and include Elton John and Cynthia...
E! Online - Published

Elton John, Erivo, Menzel, Metz among Oscar performers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The singers from five Oscar-nominated songs will reprise their performances live...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song | Billboard News [Video]Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song | Billboard News

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, fresh off their Golden Globe win for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman (Paramount), were nominated for an Oscar in that category on Monday..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:36Published

Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal exit before The Queen [Video]Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal exit before The Queen

Elton John has denied knowing about his close friends Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's plan to withdraw from royal duties before Queen Elizabeth II did.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.