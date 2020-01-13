Elton John to perform at Oscars

Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.
Elton John and Bernie Taupin, fresh off their Golden Globe win for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman (Paramount), were nominated for an Oscar in that category on Monday..
Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:36Published 2 weeks ago
Elton John has denied knowing about his close friends Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's plan to withdraw from royal duties before Queen Elizabeth II did.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published 2 weeks ago