Six Nations: Scotland in profile

Six Nations: Scotland in profile

Six Nations: Scotland in profile

A look at the Scotland team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to improve on a disappointing showing at the World Cup.
Six Nations: Scotland guilty of 'beating ourselves' - Stuart Hogg

Scotland have been guilty of "beating ourselves" in recent matches...
BBC Local News - Published

ADVERTORIAL: Here’s how you could win tickets to the Women’s Six Nations when Scotland take on England

Rugby fans won't want to miss out on a chance to get in on the action on Sunday 9 February.
Daily Record - Published


gemmalaw_x

Amazing to see our work come to life & to be able to work on such a great campaign of raising the profile of Scotland

sportsnews135

Six Nations - Scotland in profile - Rugby Union News

ClubCalliopean

The perservation of the red squirrel is something that European nations take very seriously.


'Russell's time in France has led to petulance' [Video]'Russell's time in France has led to petulance'

Former England back-row Nick Easter says Finn Russell's time in France has led to the 'petulant' attitude that has seen him omitted from Scotland's Six Nations opener

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:03Published

Townsend praises Hogg's leadership skills [Video]Townsend praises Hogg's leadership skills

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend explains why he has made Stuart Hogg his captain for the Six Nations

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published

