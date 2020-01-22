Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Indonesian monastery rings in Chinese New Year

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:25s - Published < > Embed
Indonesian monastery rings in Chinese New Year

Indonesian monastery rings in Chinese New Year

Decorations and lanterns are on display as Bahtra Sasana monastery in Tanjung Pinang city, Riau Islands rings in Chinese New Year.

Filmed on January 24, residents are seen making offerings to their ancestors and sparrow sellers provide birds to be released after prayer, as a symbol of sustenance during the Year of the Mouse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Decorations go up as staff prepare Indonesian temple for Chinese New Year celebrations [Video]Decorations go up as staff prepare Indonesian temple for Chinese New Year celebrations

Decorations and lanterns are on display as monks prepare an Indonesian temple for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations. Filmed on January 21, staff are seen decorating and cleaning the temple..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.