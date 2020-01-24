Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Checkpoints and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Checkpoints and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown

Checkpoints and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown

Travel in and out of the city of 11 million people has been tightly controlled since Wednesday to keep the virus from spreading.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Checkpoints and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown

Checkpoints were in place in Wuhan, China on Thursday (January 23) as the death toll from the new flu-like virus rose to 25 and more than 800 cases have been confirmed, according to China's National Health Commission.

Most of the cases were found in Wuhan city, where the virus is believed to have originated in a market which traded in illegal wildlife.

Wuhan disinfected its public bathrooms on Thursday and long queues formed outside shops and markets, as people prepared to stay home during the Lunar New Year weekend.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday declared the new coronavirus an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Road blocks and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown [Video]Road blocks and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown

Travel in and out of the city of 11 million people has been tightly controlled since Wednesday to keep the virus from spreading.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.