Checkpoints and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown

Checkpoints were in place in Wuhan, China on Thursday (January 23) as the death toll from the new flu-like virus rose to 25 and more than 800 cases have been confirmed, according to China's National Health Commission.

Most of the cases were found in Wuhan city, where the virus is believed to have originated in a market which traded in illegal wildlife.

Wuhan disinfected its public bathrooms on Thursday and long queues formed outside shops and markets, as people prepared to stay home during the Lunar New Year weekend.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday declared the new coronavirus an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.