China coronavirus: Two deaths reported outside Hubei

China coronavirus: Two deaths reported outside Hubei

China coronavirus: Two deaths reported outside Hubei

China has stepped up its response to a new coronavirus outbreak, placing restrictions on 10 cities in Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak.
Coronavirus Live Updates: Deaths Recorded Hundreds of Miles from Center of Outbreak

Two deaths have been reported outside the city of Wuhan, the center of the mysterious outbreak. More...
NYTimes.com - Published

Canadian airports aren't screening travellers from China for new coronavirus

The United States has joined a growing list of countries screening air travellers from China for a...
CTV News - Published


Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus [Video]Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China. The footage shows the entrance of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:44Published

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises [Video]China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

