Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Antonio Brown surrenders in Florida

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Antonio Brown surrenders in FloridaAntonio Brown has surrendered to police in Florida.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Antonio Brown surrenders in Florida

SHAUN: BREAKING DEVELOPMENTSTHIS MORNING IN THE ARREST OFFORMER PATRIOT ANTONIO BROWN.THIS IS NEW VIDEO IN OVERNIGHTOF BROWN SURRENDERING TOAUTHORITIES IN FLORIDA.AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FORTHE NFL FREE AGENT EARLIER THISWEEKHE’S ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING ADELIVERY DRIVER AT HIS HOLLYWOODHOME.OVERNIGHT, POLICE RELEASED THISMUGSHOT OF BROWN AHEAD OF HISBOND HEARING TODAY.HIS LAWYER RELEASED A STATEMENTSAYING QUOTE, "WE ARE CONFIDENTTHAT MR. BROWN WIL



Recent related news from verified sources

Police issue warrant for Antonio Brown

The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, two days...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


NFL player Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jail

NFL player Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jailNFL free agent Antonio Brown has turned himself in at a Florida jail on charges related to...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cgarrett3

Clarence Garrett RT @AllThingsWSB: NFL player Antonio Brown surrenders to Florida authorities on multiple charges https://t.co/XU3aJbD0D1 6 minutes ago

KMichael8212

Michael K Antonio Brown surrenders to police in Florida: report https://t.co/aqD6hHOIhr 21 minutes ago

WFTV

WFTV Channel 9 #NFL player #AntonioBrown surrenders to #Florida authorities on multiple charges | Read more:… https://t.co/TBUM0I3WlC 24 minutes ago

RockitBill

Bill Kallus Antonio Brown surrenders to police in Florida: report https://t.co/hhkq77dAhI 28 minutes ago

BFD1982USN

BFD USN Antonio Brown surrenders to police in Florida: report https://t.co/FXrdl8mb3C 44 minutes ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Antonio Brown surrenders to police in Florida: report ====== https://t.co/0QmZHLu63q https://t.co/hEzW0IeGwG 50 minutes ago

B_McKay1

. RT @WPXI: NFL player Antonio Brown surrenders to Florida authorities on multiple charges https://t.co/HTxgxCuW8j 1 hour ago

tomy2875

Tomy Antonio Brown surrenders to police in Florida: report https://t.co/hVzQ8nOVlT 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Patriots WR Antonio Brown Surrenders To Police [Video]Former Patriots WR Antonio Brown Surrenders To Police

Antonio Brown has surrendered to police in Florida.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:22Published

Antonio Brown Arrives At Broward Jail After Incident In Hollywood [Video]Antonio Brown Arrives At Broward Jail After Incident In Hollywood

CBS4's Carey Codd spoke to Brown's attorney, who made it seem like the NFL free agent will be spending the night in jail.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.